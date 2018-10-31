Iranian foreign minister met with Pakistani President Imran Khan in Islamabad during which he called for the release of kidnapped Iranian border guards.

During the meeting, which took place this afternoon, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Imran Khan exchanged views on the actions being taken to secure the release of the abducted Iranian border guards, who were kidnapped and taken into Pakistan by a terrorist group earlier this month.

The two politicians also pointed to the deep bilateral relations between the two nations and discussed ways to expand them, especially in the energy field.

The two sides also discussed regional issues, including the developments in Yemen and Afghanistan, and other issues of mutual interest.

Zarif arrived in Islamabad this morning atop a political and military delegation for a visit aimed at pursuing the case on the abducted Iranian border guards who have held hostage in Pakistan by the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terror group since October 16.

Upon arrival in Islamabad, the Iranian foreign minister said that Pakistani officials have promised to make every effort and adopt necessary measures to free Iranian border.

Before meeting with Imran Khan, Zarif had met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday morning and thanked Pakistani officials for the display of good will and their efforts for ensuring the safe return of Iranian border guards, and noted the previous political and military agreements signed between the two sides.

Source: Mehr News Agency