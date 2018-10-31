South Korea’s spy agency has detected signs that Pyongyang is preparing to allow international inspectors to visit its nuclear and missile test sites, Yonhap news agency reported Wednesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed his willingness to have foreign experts inspect the facilities, as part of on-off negotiations on denuclearization, but there is no indication as to whether invitations have been sent.

At a parliamentary audit on Wednesday, the South’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) said it was “closely monitoring” the Punggye-ri nuclear test facility and the Tongchang-ri missile launching ground for possible inspections.

“Signs have been detected that North Korea is doing some preparations and intelligence-related activity over a possible visit by outside experts,” a lawmaker who was briefed by the NIS was cited as saying.

Source: AFP