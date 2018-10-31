President Hassan Rouhani stressed on Wednesday that Iran has no fear about new US sanctions due to take effect in coming days, vowing that the government will stand up to US threats.

“November 4 this year translates into a new instance of oppression by America,” he said, referring to the date, when Washington is set to reimpose sanctions on Iran’s energy sector.

“Our people need to rest assure that the government is not afraid of US threats,” he added, during his address to the weekly cabinet session on Wednesday.

“We are certain that the Americans will fail in their new plot, and that they are actually in gradual retreat,” the president asserted.

President Rouhani recalled that US officials first claimed that they would reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero, but then retracted their statement, saying that the process could take two to three months.

“We tell them that ‘you will not reach any of your goals with regard to Iran’s oil sales. You will neither be able to bring it to zero nor reduce it,’” Rouhani stated, as quoted by Press TV.

Meanwhile, the Iranian president said that Iran could easily overcome the setbacks, because it enjoys lasting relations with its trade partners, whereas the US pressure is only temporary.

“The US will raise hue and cry for a few days, but will have to eventually leave [the region], because they cannot make decisions for the people of the region,” Rouhani noted.

Source: Iranian media