The US’s special envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, stressed that Washington is keen on avoiding raising the issue of the departure of President Bashar Al-Assad in the official statements and the final settlement negotiations.

Jeffrey said, in a press conference in Brussels, that the US view in Syria relies on launching the political process, eradicating ISIL terrorist group and ensuring the withdrawal of the ‘pro-Iran forces’.

The US diplomat said that Washington accepts that President Assad keeps in office if he leads a government which “does not use chemical weapons and threaten the neighboring countries.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website