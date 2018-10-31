The Syrian government has strongly condemned the municipal elections in Golan Heights, stating that the Tel Aviv regime is seeking to legitimize its occupation and land expropriation policies there through such attempts.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, in two separate letters addressed to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the rotating president of the UN Security Council, Sacha Llorenty, on Tuesday, stated that Zionist entity is trying to advance its Judaization plans and enforce its own law in the occupied territory.

“Syria reiterates that the occupied Golan Heights is an integral part of its soil; and it will work to return the terrain to the motherland sooner or later by all possible means. The government also fully supports the Syrian nation’s resistance in the face of the Israeli occupation, and rejects the illegal elections in the Golan Heights,” the letters read.

“Syria calls on the UN Security Council to act urgently and safeguard international peace and security by condemning the Israeli aggression on Syrian citizens in the occupied Golan Heights. It should also oblige Israel to respect relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and to stop its illegal settlement policies and repressive measures against our people in the area,” the Syrian foreign ministry pointed out.

Source: Websites