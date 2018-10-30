The Saudi-led military coalition against Yemen has sent more than 10,000 new troops to Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah ahead of a new assault, Yemeni government officials said Tuesday.

The coalition deployed the reinforcements to the Red Sea coast ahead of a new offensive “within days,” a military official told AFP.

He said they would also “secure areas liberated” from the Ansarullah fighters, and that forces from Sudan, part of the coalition, had moved in to “secure” areas around the city.

Leading a coalition of its allies, including the United Arab Emirates and Sudan, Saudi Arabia invaded Yemen in March 2015 in an attempt to reinstall Yemen’s former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, who resigned amid popular discontent and fled to the Arab kingdom.

Since the onset of the imposed war, the Yemeni army, backed by fighters of the country’s popular Ansarullah movement, has been defending the impoverished nation against the brutal aggression. The coalition is also resolute to crush the movement as another goal in its war on Yemen, which is teetering on the edge of famine.

