Foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan held a trilateral meeting in the Turkish city of Istanbul on Tuesday morning.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu and Azerbaijan’s Elmar Mammadyarov took part in the sixth trilateral ministerial meeting to discuss various political and economic issues. Heading a diplomatic delegation, Zarif arrived in Istanbul on Monday.

During the five previous gatherings, Iran, Turkey and Azerbaijan exchanged views on a broad range of issues in various economic fields including transit, transportation, energy, and customs, as well as political issues.

The three neighbors have also coordinated political cooperation on regional issues like contributing to peace and stability in the region.

