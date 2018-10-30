According to media reports, the Nigerian Army has martyred 10 members of the Shiite protesters during Arbaeen procession at Zuba in central Nigeria Sat.

Thousands of members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) took part in Arbaeen religious procession at Zuba in the FCT (Federal Capital Territory) in central Nigeria, where the capital Abuja is also located. During the procession, the protesters also demanded the release of the movement’s leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and to protest the killing of Shiites by the Nigerian Army.

According to World News TV (newsx.tv) Nigerian security forces opened fire on supporters of the country’s Islamic Movement during an annual religious procession near the capital Abuja.

Scores of people were also injured. The victims were marking the Arbaeen mourning ceremonies north of Abuja. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has strongly condemned the attack. The IMN followers have been subjected to a heavy-handed crackdown since three years ago when the army attacked a religious ceremony in the city of Zaria in the north. In December 2015, Nigerian forces raided the house of IMN leader Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and arrested him after killing those attempting to protect the prominent Muslim cleric.

Source: Mehr News Agency