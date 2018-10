At least four people were killed Monday and eight others kidnapped in an attack by suspected ISIL group terrorists on a town in central Libya, local sources said.

The raid on the desert town of Al-Fuqaha in the south of the Jufra district left three civilians and a policeman dead, Jufra municipal council member Abdellatif Jalala told AFP.

The assailants kidnapped at least eight others before fleeing into the Haruj mountains further south, he added.

Source: AFP