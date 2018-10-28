The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that Iran’s Passive Defense Organization should be alert and take accurate and comprehensive measures and confront any intrusion.

During a meeting with the head and officials of National Passive Defense Organization, which was held this afternoon (Sunday), Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the increased importance of passive defense against the enemies’ renewed threats and stressed, “In the face of the enemies’ complex methods of attacking, the Passive Defense should also be vigorous and alert, take evidence-based, accurate, up-to-date and comprehensive measures and confront with any intrusion.”

He regarded it essential that the officials of all sectors heed the importance of passive defense and added, “If the managers of the country do not understand the importance of this matter, and passive defense does not aptly develop, the country might be exposed to possibly irreversible threats. Hence, the officials of different sectors in the country, military and non-military sectors, should comprehensively cooperate with the Passive Defense Organization.”

Source: Mehr News Agency