The Yemeni army and popular committees also launched several special attacks against the sites of the Saudi-led mercenaries on the Western Coast, inflicting heavy losses upon them.

The Yemeni rocketry force posted a video which shows the domestically designed and manufactured smart missile intended to precisely hit specific targets and inflict more losses upon them.

The media bureau of Yemen’s Operations Command Center, in a statement released on Saturday, announced that the short-range and solid-propellant Badr P-1 missile is an upgrade of Badr-1 missile, and has a pinpoint accuracy of 3 meters.

Yemeni soldiers and allied fighter from Popular Committees struck the al-Mostahaddeth base in Yemen’s western coastal province of Hodeidah with the same ballistic missile, killing and injured a large of Saudi-led Sudanese troops there.

A Yemeni military commander announced that the Yemeni forces had launched more than 30 operations against the Saudi-led mercenaries’ posts during the past week.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by Saudi-led Coalition, in a bid to restore control to fugitive president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is Riyadh’s ally.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and injured in the strikes launched by the coalition, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition, which includes in addition to Saudi Arabia and UAE: Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Sudan and Kuwait, has been also imposing a harsh blockade against Yemenis.

Source: Al-Manar English Website