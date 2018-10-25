In a tweet on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reacted to sanctioning two IRGC commanders by the United States under the pretext of supporting Taliban.

Foreign Minister Zarif has written on his twitter account that the newly announced sanctions against two IRGC commanders under the pretext of supporting Taliban in Afghanistan were aimed at deflecting attention from the brutal killing of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi by US-backed Saudi regime as well as the crimes committed by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Zarif wrote “to deflect from headlines on Saudi brutality in Istanbul and across Yemen, US Treasury—while in Saudi Arabia, no less—sanctions Iran for “supporting” anti-Iran Taliban.”

Then Zarif pointed to United States government’s recent attempts to negotiate with Taliban, saying “conveniently omitting that US is negotiating with the very same Taliban now & its clients have long backed it.”

Source: Mehr News Agency