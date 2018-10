Terrorist organizations targeted residential neighborhoods in Aleppo with several shells, injuring 10 civilians and causing huge material damage to houses.

SANA reported said that terrorists last night fired several shells on the neighborhoods of Saif al-Dawleh, al-Azamia and al-Akramia, leaving ten civilians with injuries.

It added that the injured were admitted to al-Razi and University hospitals.

Source: SANA