Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem tells the UN special envoy that the nation’s constitution is a purely sovereign matter that can only be decided by the Syrians.

Moallem made the remarks during a meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura in the capital Damascus on Wednesday.

Syria’s top diplomat described the Arab nation’s constitution as a purely sovereign matter that can be decided by Syrians without any foreign intervention. The Syrian foreign minister also accused some states of seeking to interfere and impose their will on the Syrian people.

“This entire process must be under Syrian leadership and ownership. The constitution, and everything related to it, is purely a matter of sovereignty that will be decided by the Syrian people itself without any foreign interference,” he told de Mistura, according to Syria’s official news agency SANA.

SANA said de Mistura and Moallem discussed the envoy’s efforts to “activate the political process and form a committee to discuss the constitution.”

De Mistura, for his part, said he has done his best to reach a political solution to the crisis in Syria.

“We had a very frank and very intense exchange of opinions concerning the constitutional committee and the political process in general,” the envoy said after the meeting.

