Denmark has called off an official visit to Saudi Arabia, which would involve a meeting with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that neither the ministry itself nor the Danish embassy in Saudi Arabia would participate in the Future Investment conference in Riyadh this week.

Marcus Knuth, a member of the center-right Venstre party, said that the situation in the Saudi Arabia “spoke for itself” and stressing the contradictory explanations surrounding Jamal Khashoggi’s death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

“If we were to visit Saudi Arabia now, it would send a very wrong signal, when the entire Western world is condemning what has happened,” Knuth said, explaining his standpoint.

Furthermore, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen is summoning the Saudi ambassador for an explanation. By his own admission, he decided to call the meeting after Khashoggi was confirmed killed during his visit to the Saudi consulate on October 2, after weeks of denials from Riyadh.

Source: Sputnik