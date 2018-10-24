The EU must press for the full details in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and avoid any “trace of hypocrisy,” European Council President Donald Tusk warned Wednesday.

In a speech to the European Parliament, Tusk said he expected EU member states and institutions to avoid any “ambiguous game” over the murder of a critic of Saudi Arabia, a major Western ally.

Tusk may have been alluding to concerns that some in Europe would put financial or political interests ahead of pushing for the truth.

“This was such a horrible crime that even the slightest trace of hypocrisy would bring shame on us,” Tusk told the MEPs and members of the European Commission, the 28-nation European Union executive.

“It is not my role to state who wants to protect whose interests here but I know one thing: the only European interest is to reveal all the details of this case regardless of who is behind it,” the former Polish premier said.

“Knowing your sensitivity and determination I believe that you will not allow for Europe, the member states or the institutions to become involved in any ambiguous game.”

Source: AFP