Saudi Arabia’s move to blacklist the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization is a bid to deflect the attention of the international community away from the Khashoggi affair, Esmaeil Kosari, the deputy head of the IRGC’s Sarallah Headquarters, said on Wednesday.

“Saudi Arabia is stuck in a quagmire from which it cannot get out easily, so they are looking for an escape forward by taking such actions,” Kosari said, as quoted by the Mehr News Agency.

“The Saudis are seeking to deflect public attention in the region and the world from the Jamal Khashoggi’s case, the Saudi dissident journalist who was murdered in their general consulate in Istanbul,” the Iranian official added.

On Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency, the kingdom’s official news outlet, reported that Bahrain had joined Saudi Arabia in adding the IRGC to their official list of terrorist organizations over the corps’ support for what it called Tehran’s “subversive activities.”

Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, an IRGC special forces unit, was among the names that appeared on the list.

Source: Sputnik