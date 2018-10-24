The Financial Times reported that US President Donald Trump may be insisting on replacement of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in light of murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Kahsoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

In an article published by the Financial Times on Monday, writer Nick Butler talked about consequences of Khashoggi murder.

“The disappearance and death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi continues to produce unexpected consequences and to reshape relationships in the Middle East and beyond,” the British writer said.

Butler said that the events surrounding Khashoggi’s disappearance in Istanbul “change the game.”

“Mr Trump has appointed himself Saudi Arabia’s key ally and defender. The US may be insisting on changes in Riyadh and the replacement of Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince, by someone with a better understanding of US interests in the region.”

But he noted that “a change of personnel is secondary to broader support for the kingdom.”

“Mr Trump has been clear that Saudi Arabia, the destination for his first foreign trip as president, is well covered by America’s protective umbrella.”

Butler said that the US continued support matters in Saudi Arabia, “but it will have its price.”

“An increase in Saudi output to cover any shortfall from Iran, giving the US full scope to take the hardest line on sanctions without risking escalating oil prices. A Saudi government that is dependent on US support has no choice but to agree.”

Source: Financial Times