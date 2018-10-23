Saudi Arabia’s cabinet on Tuesday said it would ‘hold accountable’ all those behind the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi “no matter who they may be”.

“Measures have been taken by the kingdom to uncover the truth and hold accountable all those whose incompetence or immediate responsibility” was behind the killing “no matter who they may be,” read a cabinet statement published by the state-run SPA news agency.

Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Source: AFP