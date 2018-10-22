The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside Riyadh’s Istanbul consulate was planned in a “savage manner”, Turkey’s ruling party spokesman said on Monday.

“This was planned in an extremely savage manner, and we are faced with a situation where there has been a lot of effort to whitewash this,” Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Omer Celik told reporters in Ankara. Riyadh said on Saturday that Khashoggi died during a “brawl” inside the consulate after a visit on October 2 to get documents.

Source: AFP