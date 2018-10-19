Iran’s deputy ambassador to the United Nation underlined the need for the expulsion of terrorists from Syria, stressing that the Arab country’s fate must be decided in a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process.

In an address to a United Nations Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East and Syria, held in New York on October 17, Eshaq Al-e-Habib emphasized the necessity for the implementation of an agreement initiated by Iran, Russia and Turkey on de-escalation zones in Syria, saying all terrorists must leave the zone.

The Iranian diplomat also argued that “foreign terrorist fighters should return to their country of origin and terrorists with Syrian origin must be dealt with according to Syrian law.”

“With respect to such terrorists, one thing should be crystal clear: Foreign Terrorist Fighters should return to their country of origin; and terrorists with Syrian origin must be dealt with according to Syrian law,” the Iranian envoy said, according to Tasnim news agency.

Source: Iranian media