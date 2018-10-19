The US is continuing its military buildup in Manbij in response to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threats to clear the region of Syrian Kurds.

Speaking on condition of anonymity to Sputnik, a Manbij Military Council representative disclosed that the US has sent heavy arms to the region.

A source close to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told Sputnik Turkey that the US had started beefing up their military presence in Manbij and sent weaponry to the region in response to Ankara’s signals about a potential operation in the city, located in the northeast of Aleppo Governorate.

It was reported that the fighters of the Manbij Military Council, subordinated to the SDF command, had doubled security measures on Manbij’s border, from the side of Jarabulus.

Additionally, the US has reportedly sent armored vehicles and heavy weapons to the council. Emblems of the Manbij Military Council were pasted on the armored car delivered to the region.

“The US is strengthening its position in the region after Turkey’s announcement of a possible operation in Manbij,” a Manbij Military Council representative told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

“The Americans have increased the number of their bases in the region from 2 to 4, and have also boosted the amount of assistance provided to us. Trucks loaded with armored vehicles and heavy weapons were sent here yesterday.”

The source specified that the SDF had received “mortars, assault rifles, howitzers, thermal-guided missiles, heavy machine guns and other weapons” from Washington.

“The US supplies us with weapons on an as-needed basis,” the council representative explained. “We are forced to take tightened security measures and intend to continue countering any threat posed by Turkey, the Free Syrian Army (FSA) or ISIL to our region. Therefore, we need more weapons and inform the US and coalition forces about it.”

Source: Sputnik