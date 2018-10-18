Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah said on Thursday that although the recent victories have contributed to surpassing the security threats, the Islamic Resistance, as it should be, is readying for all the possibilities.

On the thirtieth anniversary of Al-Nour Radio Station, Sayyed Nasrallah hailed its contribution to the Resistance victories, highlighting the media outlets’ importance in frustrating the various schemes devised against the resistance.

Sayyed Nasrallah called for an effective interaction with the new media (social media), due to its dangerous role, adding that the public awareness is targeted by the various means.

Source: Al-Manar English Website