US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday he had pulled out of next week’s Saudi investment summit, in another major reversal for Riyadh following the suspected murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia,” Mnuchin announced on Twitter after meeting with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo just returned from Saudi Arabia and briefed Trump on the status of the investigation into the journalist’s disappearance in Turkey.

Mnuchin’s announcement sent stocks tumbling on Wall Street.

Source: AFP