The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, circulated on Thursday a footage to warn the Zionist leaders against any miscalculation.

The message of the Palestinian Resistance group came after the Israeli cabinet held a session to mull the response to the Palestinian rockets fired at Beersheba Wednesday night as well as the continuous Gaza border protests.

The Israeli cabinet had ordered the enemy army to intensify its responses to the Palestinian protests on Gaza border.

Source: Al-Manar English Website