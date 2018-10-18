Turkish investigators are conducting a second search of the consulate this week after spending about nine hours there on October 15.

The Saudi Arabian Consulate building, vehicles, and the garden surrounding it have been searched with bright lights to illuminate the scene. The search by the Turkish team has also included the roof and garage and the use of a drone over the area, Sputnik News agency reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier stated that Saudi side had halted the previous search, claiming that the Consul’s family was still there.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist known for his criticism of Saudi Arabia’s policies, went missing on October 2. He was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, where he went to obtain documents necessary for his marriage.

Turkey has expressed concern that Khashoggi could have been murdered inside the building, while the Saudi government has denied involvement in the case.

