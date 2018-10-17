Hezbollah MP Dr. Ali Fayyad stressed from Russia that all the schemes of US, ‘Israel’ and Saudi in the region have failed, adding that they just managed to cause massive destruction.

In his speech at the Diplomatic Academy in Moscow, Dr. Fayyad said the West follows the same strategy against Russia, Iran, Syria and Hezbollah, “which imposes on those forces to jointly battle in order to defend their existence, interests and role.”

Dr. Fayyad also warned against the Israeli role in the Middle East which supports destabilizing Syria and supports Nusra Front terrorist group, citing the Zionist barbaric against the Palestinian people.

Hezbollah MP emphasized that the Russian role has directly contributed to defeating ISIL terrorist group, protecting the state in Syria and maintaining the regional and the international balance formulas, highlighting the importance of having friendship and partnership with Russia to serve the goals mentioned above.

Dr. Fayyad has started a visit to Russia, lecturing on the Russian role in the region at the Diplomatic embassy in Moscow in the presence of Lebanon’s ambassador to Russia shawky Abu Nassar and the Russian deputy foreign minister Michael Bogdanov.

Source: Al-Manar English Website