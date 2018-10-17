Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Mohammad Ali Jaafari said terrorists who recently abducted a number of Iranian border guards near the Pakistani border would definitely face Iran’s severe response.

Speaking at a ceremony in the northern province of Semnan on Wednesday, Major General Jaafari pointed to the abduction of a number of border guards in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan and said the terrorists had attempted to occupy the post several times but had failed.

This time, the enemies sent a double agent to the border post and abducted the forces, the commander added.

The abductors, who knew they cannot achieve their goal as long as the Iranian forces are conscious, kidnapped them by making them unconscious, he said.

“God willing, they will face our hard and crushing response,” Major General Jaafari added.

The IRGC Ground Force said on Tuesday that a number of its troops and local Basij forces had been abducted at a border post southeast of Iran on Monday evening.

In a statement, the Ground Force’s Quds Base said a number of local Basij forces and the border regiment forces stationed at a border post in Mirjaveh region in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan were abducted on Monday evening after acts of treason and collusion involving an element or elements of the anti-Revolution groups who had infiltrated the country.

It added that the Iranian defense and security forces in the border areas have launched a manhunt to catch the outlaws, terrorists and infiltrators and are taking serious measures to free the abductees.

Later on Tuesday, Brigadier General Pakpour said members of the so-called ‘Jaish-ul-Adl’ terrorist group infiltrated the country from the Pakistani side of the border and took hostage a number of local Basij forces, border guards and two IRGC members.

He said the terrorists took the Iranian forces to the Pakistani territory.

Source: Tasnim News Agency