The Israeli army chief Gadi Eizenkot publicly met with his Saudi counterpart General Fayyad bin Hamid Raqed al-Ruwaili, in Washington on the sidelines of the Counter–Violent Extremist Organizations conference for military commanders, Zionist media outlets reported.

Eizenkot had told the Saudi online newspaper Elaph in November, 2017, that the Zionist occupation entity was ready to share “intelligence information” with Saudi Arabia, saying their countries had a common interest in standing up to Iran.

Source: Al-Manar English Website