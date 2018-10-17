Two major Palestinian resistance groups, Hamas and Islamic Jihad said they are not interested in escalation with the Zionist entity but stressed they are ready to confront Israeli aggression, few hours after Israeli fighter jets hit several targets across Gaza strip.

The Palestinian groups denied responsibility for the rocket attack that destroyed a home in Beersheba Wednesday morning, which was followed by deadly strikes that killed at least one Palestinian and injured at least 7 others.

“We reject any irresponsible attempt to destroy the Egyptian efforts,” to reach a ceasefire agreement with Israel, the joint Hamas-Islamic Jihad statement said, “including the rocket fire last night.”

As they denied responsibility, Hamas and Islamic Jihad voiced full readiness to confront Israeli aggression against the besieged enclave.

“We are fully prepared to repel Israeli aggression, and we don’t hide in doing so. When we carry out any retaliation we claim responsibility of it as part of our national duty to defend our people,” the statement said.

