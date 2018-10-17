Israeli jets struck targets in the Gaza Strip early on Wednesday, killing at least one Palestinian and injuring many others.

Gaza Health ministry announced on Wednesday that at least one Palestinian was martyred due to the Israeli strikes on several targets across the besieged enclave.

Earlier figures showed that at least eight Palestinians were injured by the raids.

Reuters news agency quoted residents in the Gaza Strip as saying that jets had targeted eight locations.

Israeli media claimed that a rocket launched from Gaza hit a house in the southern city of Be’er Sheva in the early morning hours of Wednesday, damaging it heavily.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman ordered the closure of the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings into Gaza and a reduction in the permitted fishing zone off the coast of the enclave, according to Israeli media.

Occupation army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot cut short his visit in the United States following the incident and that a planned security cabinet meeting was canceled, Haaretz reported.

Source: Agencies