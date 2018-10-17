Leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, said after meeting with President Michel Aoun to discuss the cabinet formation issue that “several issues were tackled with the President Aoun, and the atmosphere was very positive. The Druze knot is nonexistent. Politics is all about compromise.”

“There are specific demands that are acceptable and there must be a settlement,” he said, stressing that he has handed over the President, as others did, “a list of the solution to the third Druze minister, and the decision is in the hands of the President.”

“We insist on taking the Ministry of Education, and we do not want any ministry over which there is rivalry,” Jumblatt said.

Source: NNA