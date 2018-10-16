US top diplomat Mike Pompeo arrived at Riyadh’s royal palace Tuesday to talk about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, an AFP journalist saw.

Earlier in the day, he discussed the case of Khashoggi — who has not been seen since he walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 — with King Salman.

US President Donald Trump dispatched Pompeo to Riyadh for what the State Department has described as “face to face meetings with the Saudi leadership” about the incident which sparked international outrage.

Source: AFP