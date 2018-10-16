Turkish police shot a tractor driver in the leg in Turkey after he rejected to stop the vehicle which reportedly was heading for Israeli embassy in Ankara.

Anadolu agency reported that the driver’s preliminary statement to police revealed that he planned to reach the Israeli embassy in Ankara where he would stage a protest.

An Israeli authority who preserved his anonymity cited by Haaretz said that he thought that the Israeli mission is not linked to the recent incident.

“To the best of our knowledge this has nothing to do with the embassy. He was on his way to demonstrate outside a [Turkish] government ministry. The incident happened near the ambassador’s residence, and not the embassy,” Haaretz cited the official as saying.

Source: Sputnik