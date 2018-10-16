Iraqi Foreign Minister, Ibrahim al-Jaafari, on Tuesday arrived in Beirut on a two-day state visit in Lebanon.

The top Iraqi diplomat came from Damascus aboard a private jet with an accompanying delegation, National News Agency reported.

Al-Jaafari is scheduled to hold talks with the Lebanese officials over the means to bolster the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Iraq, in addition to the latest regional developments.

“We rely on deepening and anchoring the ties between us and the Lebanese people in all its components,” the visiting FM said to reporters at Beirut airport.

NNA reported then that the Iraqi official was welcomed by President Michel Aoun at Baabda presidential Palace.

