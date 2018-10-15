A Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces, on Monday, after he allegedly attempted to stab Israeli soldiers in the Barkan industrial area, near the Zionist settlement of Ariel near Salfit City in the northern occupied West Bank.

Zionist news outlets reported Israeli forces opened fire at a Palestinian after he allegedly attempted to stab several Israeli soldiers at the Gitai Avishar Junction.

Locals identified the identity of the killed Palestinian as Elias Saleh Yassin, 22, from the Bidya village in western Salfit.

Source: Ma'an News Agency