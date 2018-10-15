As the Naseeb crossing on the borders between Syria and Jordan was operated again after a 3-year stop due to the terrorist control, Lebanon’s caretaker industry minister Dr. Hussein Hajj Hasan announced that the country would resume its agricultural exports via that crossing.

The General Security Chief General Abbas Ibrahim informed the officials responsible for the agricultural sector in Lebanon that the Naseeb crossing is open to and that the country’s agricultural exports would be able to cross Naseeb area into the Arab countries.

Source: Al-Manar English Website