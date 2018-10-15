Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman met with Russia’s Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the kingdom and Russia, and developments in Syria.

This Saudi-Russian rapprochement occurs as tension dominates the relations between Riyadh and Washington due to Khashoggi case and the continuous demands made by President Donald Trump that Saudi pays huge amounts of money in return for the role played by the US army in maintaining the Kingdom’s security.

Source: Alarabiya