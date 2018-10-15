Iran’s Foreign Ministry has announced that the country plans to have its private sector participate in the reconstruction of post-war Syria.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Bahram Qassemi said in a press briefing on Monday that Iran has had an active presence in the fight against terrorism in Syria based on the Syrian government’s request and will be present in reconstructing the Arab country as well.

“Iran’s plan is for the private sector and commercial, industrial, and technological enterprises to have a presence in Syria,” Qassemi said. “We hope conditions would be created as soon as possible for work to begin and for the [Iranian private] sector, too, to be able to serve the people of Syria.”

Syria has been fighting militancy since 2011. But the Syrian government, supported by its allies, has taken back control of much of the country since then, and the conflict is generally believed to be winding down. Countries are already planning to help reconstruct war-hit Syria.

Source: Press TV