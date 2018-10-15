Lebanon’s President, General Michel Aoun, praised “the agreement reached between the Jordanian and Syrian authorities to open the Naseeb border crossing between the two countries,” noting that “this will also benefit Lebanon and reconnect it by land to its Arab depth, allowing the movement of people and goods from and to Arab countries and vice versa.”

President Aoun stressed that “opening this vital crossing after three years of closure will revive the various productive sectors and reduce the cost of exporting goods from Lebanon to Arab countries.”

“All the officials in Lebanon must seize every available opportunity to support national economy, preserve the interests of citizens, and rally around a unified national vision to promote the economy, and meet the challenges of the current crisis,” Aoun stressed.

