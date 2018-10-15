At least three Saudi soldiers have been killed in clashes with Yemeni forces in border areas of the war-ravaged country, a report says.

According to Saudi Arabia’s pro-government Shohada al-Vajeb (Martyrs of the Military Service) group, which keeps track of Saudi military personnel killed since 2009, announced the news on its twitter account on Sunday.

The group identified the troopers as Abdullah bin Mubarak, Ali Salem al-Ghamedi and Mohammad bin Faye al-Za’bi, who were all killed on the “southern borders.”

Saudi authorities rarely admit the kingdom’s military casualties. The kingdom has a policy of withholding information on the casualties it has suffered during the war with Yemen.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, citing an unnamed military official, said that Yemeni forces, backed by fighters from the Ansarullah movement, launched an attack against Saudi-led mercenaries in Hays area in Yemen’s western province of Hodeidah.

It added that the attack inflicted heavy human and material losses on the invading troops.