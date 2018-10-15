Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has accused the US of using psychological and economic warfare in order to instigate regime change in Iran, adding that the current US administration is the most hostile that the Islamic Republic has faced in its four decades.

“Reducing the legitimacy of the system is their final goal. When they say getting rid of it, regime change in their own words, how does regime change happen? Through reducing legitimacy, otherwise a regime doesn’t change,” Rouhani pointed out during a speech at Tehran University on Sunday.

Touching upon the upcoming US sanctions against Iran’s oil and gas sector, Rouhani stressed that they “will have no effect” given that “the US has already done whatever it wanted to do.”

He also suggested that the Islamic Republic will manage to overcome the anti-Iranian sanctions through “unity and integrity.”

On Tehran’s ties with the Trump administration, Rouhani said that “in the past 40 years there has not been a more spiteful team than the current US government team toward Iran, Iranians and the Islamic Republic.”

“There was a time when there was one person who had enmity. The rest were moderate. Now […] the worst have gathered around each other,” he stressed.

Earlier, Rouhani said the US is “more isolated than ever” over the anti-Iranian sanctions.

Source: Agencies