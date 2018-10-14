Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Hamas with ‘very strong blows’ following recent clashes at the Gaza border, the French news agency AFP reported.

“Hamas, apparently, has not internalized the message. If they do not stop the violent attacks against us, they will be stopped in a different way and it will be painful — very painful. We are very close to a different kind of activity, an activity that will include very powerful blows. If it has sense, Hamas will stop firing and stop these violent disturbances — now,” Netanyahu said at the weekly cabinet meeting, as quoted by the Haaretz newspaper.

Seven Palestinians were martyred in protests along the Gaza border Friday and the Israeli occupation suspended fuel deliveries, having accused Hamas of using demonstrations as “cover for attacks against the Jewish state.”

Source: AFP