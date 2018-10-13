The US-led coalition launched strikes using white phosphorus in the eastern Syrian province of Deir-Ezzor.

The strikes, taking place Saturday across multiple districts in the town of Hajin, Deir-Ezzor province, included the use of white phosphorus, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has reported, citing local sources.

“The so-called “international coalition” continued assaults on the Syrian territories under the pretext of combating Daesh terrorists, bombing with Internationally banned weapons Hajin town in Deir-Ezzor in the southeastern countryside,” SANA said referring to the Arabic acronym of the Takfiri terror group.

The reported strikes are not the first time that the US-led coalition has been accused of using the banned munitions in recent weeks.

Last month, the Russian military reported that US strikes using white phosphorus had resulted in major fires and civilian casualties in the eastern Syrian province of Deir-Ezzor.

Source: Agencies