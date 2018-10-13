Syrian forces continued their military campaign against ISIL terrorists in the al-Safa hills in Syria’s southern province of Sweida, killing and injuring dozens of them.

Syrian warplanes pounded the positions of the Takfiri terrorists in Sweida, inflicting major losses on them, SANA news agency reported on Friday.

The militants’ hideouts were also bombarded by the army’s artillery in the same area.

The Syrian forces tightened their noose on them in the rocky area and repelled a number of their infiltration attempts, according to the Syrian agency.

Sweida, which is largely under the control of the Syrian government troops, is home to the Druze minority, from which ISIL recently abducted some 30 women and children following a brutal attack that killed more than 250 civilians.

The province has been relatively insulated from Syria’s seven-year bloody war launched by foreign-backed militants and terror groups against Damascus.

Those attacks were the bloodiest ever seen in the province, as well as some of the deadliest launched by ISIL in the war-torn country.

Syrian troops defeated ISIL late last year and took back all the urban bastions once the terror group had under its control, but the group’s remnants have been trying to regroup and have mounted a series of hit-and-run attacks.

