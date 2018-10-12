Israeli Member of Knesset Stav Shaffir slammed Defense Minister Avidgor Lieberman over his announcement that he intends to have the government approve on the construction of 31 new apartment units near al-Khalil (Hebron) on Sunday.

“Netanyahu and Lieberman did not eliminate Hamas as they promised, on the contrary. Terror attacks continue, the south is under fire, there is no solution to Gaza and the West Bank,” the Israeli MK from the Zionist Union wrote on Twitter.

She accused the defense minister of providing favors to an “extremist minority that is endangering the entire country… instead of security.”

Source: Israeli media