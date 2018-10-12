President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, confirmed from Yerevan on Friday that “cabinet formation is a strictly Lebanese affair.”

The President relayed as well French President Emmanuel Macron’s wish to witness the birth of a new Lebanese government.

Aoun said that “Macron wants Lebanon to have a new government after the parliamentary elections.”

After meeting Macron, the President held talks with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi, the National News Agency said.

Essebsi noted Aoun’s “role in supporting Arab issues and in leading Lebanon to a shore of safety, stability and sovereignty.” He invited Aoun to visit Tunisia, NNA said.

Source: NNA