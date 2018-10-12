Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced Thursday that he intends to bring to the cabinet’s approval on Sunday a plan to build 31 settler units south of the West Bank.

Stressing intention to strengthen Jewish settlements “with actions, not words,” Lieberman announced the move in a tweet.

“The plan recently approved by the planning authorities includes new homes, kindergartens and public spaces. We continue to support the settlement in Judea and Samaria, in actions, not words,” Lieberman tweeted on Thursday.

Israeli media reported that the settler units are intended to be built in the so-called Hezekiah neighborhood of the West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron).

