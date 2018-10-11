Britain’s foreign secretary on Thursday warned that Saudi Arabia faces “serious consequences” if the suspicions of Turkish officials that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul turn out to be true.

“People who have long thought of themselves as Saudi’s friends are saying this is a very, very serious matter. If these allegations are true, there will be serious consequences because our friendships and our partnerships are based on shared values,” Jeremy Hunt told AFP.

Source: AFP