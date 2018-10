The Zionist occupation forces on Thursday shot and injured a Palestinian youth near Hawara checkpoint in Nablus city, claiming that he had attempted to carry out a stab attack.

The latest reports mentioned that one of the Israeli soldiers was injured by the stabber who managed to escape the scene.

Al-Manar reporter pointed out that a female settler was also wounded by the Israeli soldiers’ fire at the Palestinian stabber.

Source: Al-Manar English Website